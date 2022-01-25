CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Olin by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

