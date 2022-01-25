CI Investments Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNA Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

