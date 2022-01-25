CI Investments Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

