CI Investments Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

