CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.