Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Up 4%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. 2,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $520.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
