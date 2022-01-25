Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Up 4%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. 2,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $520.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

