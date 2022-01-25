Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 2,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

