Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

