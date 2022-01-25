Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

