Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.32 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

