CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.96 billion.

