CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CWC has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €102.20 ($116.14) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.40 ($117.50) and a 12-month high of €138.40 ($157.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $740.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.