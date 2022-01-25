Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of CLBT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,209,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

