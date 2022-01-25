Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average of $160.00.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

