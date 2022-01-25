Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.63.

FUN stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.