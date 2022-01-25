Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

