Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $39.54 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 57.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

