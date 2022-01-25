Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.74.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $157.90 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

