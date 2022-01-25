Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $229.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average is $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.