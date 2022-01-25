CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 3,150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CarGurus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CarGurus by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CarGurus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

