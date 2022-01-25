Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0670

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $121,558.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00050606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.15 or 0.06579890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.66 or 0.99936288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006331 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,374,928 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

