Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

