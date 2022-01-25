Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
