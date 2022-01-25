Cappasity (CAPP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $320,911.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Cappasity has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $320,911.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

