Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

