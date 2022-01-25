California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 10,200 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $173,862.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in California Resources by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

