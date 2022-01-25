California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,650 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of AerCap worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of AER opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

