California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,579 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

