California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Zynga worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

