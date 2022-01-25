California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.31 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Penumbra worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

