California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Gentex worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $753,364 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

