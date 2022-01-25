CaixaPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.67 or 0.06598847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,094.03 or 1.00046872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006317 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.