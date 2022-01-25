BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Raised by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $97,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 3,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,377. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

