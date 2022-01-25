Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Separately, upped their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

