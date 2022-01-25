Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $195,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

VAQC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 37,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

