Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.49% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

