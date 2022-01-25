Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 199,766 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 199,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,088,000.

Shares of DNAD stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,164. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

