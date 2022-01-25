Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Shares in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $131,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000.

Shares of APACU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

