BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $15.44 Average PT from Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

