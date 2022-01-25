Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BC opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

