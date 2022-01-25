Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Up to $64.61

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.61, but opened at $66.33. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 24,641 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

