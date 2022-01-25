Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE BRO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

