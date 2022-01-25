Brokerages Set TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Price Target at GBX 370

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.99).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 360 ($4.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

