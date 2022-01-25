Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$14.40

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSI. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.87. 78,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.52. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$978.43 million and a P/E ratio of 47.65.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

