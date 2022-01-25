Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.54 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

