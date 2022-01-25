Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target at $29.99

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EDNMY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. Edenred has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

