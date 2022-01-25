Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 491,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

