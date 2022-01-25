Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $10.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $10.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.66 and the highest is $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $39.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $41.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $341.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,289. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

