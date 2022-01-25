Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. 298,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

