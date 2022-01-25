Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 772.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $600.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

