Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMTK traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $351.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

